Over 600 flights cancelled in UK air traffic glitch: What happened

Planes are parked at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London (AP/ Representational)

Over 600 flights in the UK were cancelled on Tuesday due to a technical issue in the air traffic control system, the flight monitoring website Flightradar24 reported. Airports across Britain were witnessing flight delays and cancellations after ​air traffic control ⁠provider NATS experienced ‌a technical glitch.

Air-traffic chiefs said that since planes could not take off safely, departures were severely delayed. Nearly two hours after the air traffic issues persisted across the United Kingdom, the National Air Traffic Control Service (NATS) said engineers had identified the problem and had fixed it, The Independent reported. However, it wasn’t clear how much time it would take for the system to return to normal.