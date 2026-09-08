Over 600 flights cancelled in UK air traffic glitch: What happened

- Heathrow Airport
- Birmingham Airport
- Manchester Airport
- Stansted Airport
- East Midlands Airport
- Jersey Airport
- London City Airport
- London Southend Airport
- Aberdeen Airport
- Glasgow Airport
- Southampton Port
- Belfast Airport
Over 600 flights in the UK were cancelled on Tuesday due to a technical issue in the air traffic control system, the flight monitoring website Flightradar24 reported. Airports across Britain were witnessing flight delays and cancellations after air traffic control provider NATS experienced a technical glitch.
Air-traffic chiefs said that since planes could not take off safely, departures were severely delayed. Nearly two hours after the air traffic issues persisted across the United Kingdom, the National Air Traffic Control Service (NATS) said engineers had identified the problem and had fixed it, The Independent reported. However, it wasn’t clear how much time it would take for the system to return to normal.
A NATS spokesperson said, “We apologise for the delay this will cause to journeys. Passengers should check with their airline on the status of their flight.”
The air traffic control service @NATS is experiencing a technical issue which is impacting arriving and departing flights across UK airports.
We are supporting our local NATS team in their efforts to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
We apologise to those affected by… pic.twitter.com/ji2LyCdL3T
— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 8, 2026
Heathrow Airport, in a statement earlier, said that it was working with NATS to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and that arriving flights were not currently affected.
In a post on X, Heathrow Airport stated, “The air traffic control service is experiencing a technical issue which is impacting departing flights at UK airports. Arriving flights are not currently impacted. We are supporting our local NATS team in their efforts to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We will provide updated information when we have it. We apologise to those disrupted and advise passengers to check with their airline for latest flight information.”
ℹ️ Technical issue
We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover. We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery. (1/2) https://t.co/MEDLS3UUWT
— NATS (@NATS) September 8, 2026
A BBC report stated that Heathrow Airport has apparently run out of space where it couldn’t take any arriving flights because there’s been no departure.
As of 1700 UTC, 625 flights have been canceled at airports in the UK following an earlier technical problem at NATS’ Shanwick ATC facility.
easyJet: 218
British Airways: 132
Ryanair 41
KLM 37
Eurowings 22 pic.twitter.com/4hHZYmjFJv
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 8, 2026
Flightradar24 has said that as of 5 pm (UTC), 625 flights have been canceled at airports in the UK following an earlier technical problem at NATS’ Shanwick ATC facility.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram