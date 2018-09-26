Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Uber settles for $148 mln with 50 US states over 2016 data breach

Uber settles for $148 mln with 50 US states over 2016 data breach

The settlement follows a 10-month investigation into a data breach that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts, including 600,000 driver's license numbers.

By: Reuters | San Francisco | Published: September 26, 2018 10:03:58 pm

uber data breach, uber data breach 2016, Uber technologies Inc, Uber cabs, Uber cab service, World News, Indian Express uber data breach, uber data breach 2016, Uber technologies Inc, Uber cabs, Uber cab service, World News, Indian ExpressUber Technologies Inc has settled with the top legal officers in all 50 US states over a massive data breach that the company failed to disclose in 2016, resolving one of the more catastrophic embarrassments that have engulfed the ride-hailing company over the last couple of years.

State attorneys general said on Wednesday that Uber will pay a fine of $148 million, to be distributed in varying amounts across the states and Washington, DC.

The settlement follows a 10-month investigation into a data breach that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts, including 600,000 driver’s license numbers. The terms also include changes to Uber’s business practices to prevent future breaches and to reform its corporate culture.

“We know that earning the trust of our customers and the regulators we work with globally is no easy feat,” said Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West. “We’ll continue to invest in protections to keep our customers and their data safe and secure, and we’re committed to maintaining a constructive and collaborative relationship with governments around the world.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement