Why Uber is cutting 3,300 jobs despite years of ‘growth’

Uber is cutting about 3,300 jobs as it seeks to simplify its organisation and invest more heavily in robotaxis and AI. (Express File Photo)

What does a “simpler and faster” Uber look like? For starters, the company is shedding 10 per cent of its global workforce and plans to invest the savings in its “future”.

The move translates into nearly 3,300 fewer employees at the San Francisco-based company as it faces growing competition from robotaxis such as Waymo and challenges in its food delivery business. Uber employed about 34,000 people at the end of last year, according to Reuters.

Why is Uber cutting 3,300 jobs?

Uber’s shares rose 2 per cent on Wednesday but have fallen 7 per cent this year. Khosrowshahi said the layoffs are coming after five years of growth at Uber, which has also made the company more complex.