UAE visa-on-arrival facility extended to 6 more countries; overstay fine set at AED 50 per day

UAE visa-on-arrival facility: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday expanded its visa-on-arrival facility to six more countries. The move aims to improve the country’s entry and residency framework while ensuring a smoother, more seamless travel experience for eligible visitors.
“Expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival program reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.
According to the UAE’s MOFA, nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa holding ordinary passports are now eligible for a visa on arrival. The facility also extends to their accompanying family members, allowing them to obtain either a 14-day or a 60-day visa upon arrival in the UAE.
However, the facility is available only to those who hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States (US), a member state of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.
“…it will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to facilitate the movement of travelers, streamline consular procedures, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for business, investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent,” the MOFA said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More