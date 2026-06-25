UAE visa-on-arrival facility extended to 6 more countries; overstay fine set at AED 50 per day

The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival facility to six additional countries and said that overstay penalties will be AED 50 per day.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 25, 2026 06:20 PM IST
UAE extends visa-on-arrival to 6 more countries; check new rules (Image generated using AI)UAE extends visa-on-arrival to 6 more countries; check new rules (Image generated using AI)
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UAE visa-on-arrival facility: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday expanded its visa-on-arrival facility to six more countries. The move aims to improve the country’s entry and residency framework while ensuring a smoother, more seamless travel experience for eligible visitors.

“Expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival program reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

Also Read | UAE’s first passenger train ticket sold out ahead of launch: How Indian tourists can travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah

UAE visa-on-arrival countries

According to the UAE’s MOFA, nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa holding ordinary passports are now eligible for a visa on arrival. The facility also extends to their accompanying family members, allowing them to obtain either a 14-day or a 60-day visa upon arrival in the UAE.

However, the facility is available only to those who hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States (US), a member state of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

“…it will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to facilitate the movement of travelers, streamline consular procedures, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for business, investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent,” the MOFA said.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 105 minutes: UAE to launch first passenger train service on June 30

In a statement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) stated that the visa is available for either 14 days or 60 days, depending on the type of visa issued.

It noted that the 14-day visa may be extended once while the holder is in the UAE, whereas the 60-day visa is issued for a single stay and is not extendable.

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“Upon the expiry of either visa, holders are required to depart the country. An overstay fine of AED 50 per day will apply to those who remain beyond the permitted period.

The total issuance fee for the 14-day visa is AED 100, while the total issuance fee for the 60-day visa is AED 250,” it added.

The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include six more countries (Image: UAE MOFA/X) The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include six more countries (Image: UAE MOFA/X)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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