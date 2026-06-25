UAE visa-on-arrival facility extended to 6 more countries; overstay fine set at AED 50 per day

UAE visa-on-arrival facility: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday expanded its visa-on-arrival facility to six more countries. The move aims to improve the country’s entry and residency framework while ensuring a smoother, more seamless travel experience for eligible visitors.

“Expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival program reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

UAE visa-on-arrival countries

According to the UAE’s MOFA, nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa holding ordinary passports are now eligible for a visa on arrival. The facility also extends to their accompanying family members, allowing them to obtain either a 14-day or a 60-day visa upon arrival in the UAE.