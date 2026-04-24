UAE to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years

UAE Agentic AI push: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has targeted to deploy agentic AI across 50 per cent of its government sectors and operations within the next two years. The initiative aims to transform and redesign government policies, processes and procedures based on AI capabilities, enabling smart systems to perform tasks proactively and with greater accuracy.
“Today, AI models can monitor changes, provide analyses, offer recommendations, manage operations, and run an independent series of actions without human intervention… AI will be our government executive partner to support decisions, enhance services, boost the efficiency of operations, and even evaluate results and introduce improvements in real time,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said in a statement.
With its successful implementation, the UAE will become the first government in the world to roll out agentic AI models at large scale across public sector. This is also expected to reduce operational costs, boost productivity, deliver faster and more efficient services.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid further said that the government will support all employees in mastering AI tools through continuous, specialised training programmes. “As a result, we will have the best experts in the world in government transformation towards artificial intelligence technologies,” he added.
According to the release, the project will be implemented in a phased manner across ministries and federal entities, based on continuous performance and impact assessments. This approach will pave the way for a wider rollout, ensuring optimal results across the federal government.
In 2017, the UAE became the first country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and launched the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 under the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More