UAE to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years

UAE plans to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years (Image generated using AI)

UAE Agentic AI push: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has targeted to deploy agentic AI across 50 per cent of its government sectors and operations within the next two years. The initiative aims to transform and redesign government policies, processes and procedures based on AI capabilities, enabling smart systems to perform tasks proactively and with greater accuracy.

“Today, AI models can monitor changes, provide analyses, offer recommendations, manage operations, and run an independent series of actions without human intervention… AI will be our government executive partner to support decisions, enhance services, boost the efficiency of operations, and even evaluate results and introduce improvements in real time,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said in a statement.