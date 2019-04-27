UAE suspends sex drug ‘Musli Power X-Tra’, asks health care practitioners to refrain from using it

In a development that is likely to affect the business of Kerala-based Kunnath Pharmaceuticals, the UAE government has suspended and recalled a sex drug called ‘Musli Power X-Tra’, a sexual enhancement product for men.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) of UAE had issued a circular confirming the same. The ministry stated that the capsules contained a solid brown mass instead of a powder as specified on the product. Additionally, it reasoned that the shelf life of the product registered with MoHAP is 24 months, while the duration mentioned on the product box is 36 months.

Kunnath Pharmaceuticals produces and distributes the drug across India.

In a slew of recommendations, the ministry asked to suspend the product’s registration until verification of the quality of the product is completed. It asked the manufacturer to withdraw all the batches of the product from the public and private health sectors. Further, it suggested that all health care practitioners should refrain from using the product. Lastly, it requested all pharmacies must stop dispensing the product and return it to the supplier.