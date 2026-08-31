UAE scam alert: Indian Consulate warns nationals against agents seeking biometric data

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has warned Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against agents and individuals who offer help with visa regularisation, Emergency Certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment.
The consulate said it had received reports of Indians, including blue-collar workers, falling prey to scams in which agents collect biometric data and use it to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards without the victims’ knowledge. Such transactions can leave victims facing financial dues, fines, travel bans and in some cases, jail time.
UAE biometric scam: Consulate warns Indians not to share fingerprints, face scans
The consulate advised Indians not to share their passports, Emirates IDs, biometric data or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.
Indians who need biometric scans for exit permits, Emirates IDs or visa regularisation should provide them only at UAE government facilities and counters, the consulate said. It also clarified that the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi do not ask applicants for fingerprint, face or eye scans to issue passports or Emergency Certificates.
Story continues below this ad
How Indians in UAE can report suspected scams
The consulate said any person or agent who asks for biometric data in the name of the Embassy should not be trusted.
Indians who face such agents can contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra through the toll-free number 80064342, WhatsApp or SMS at 00971543090571, or email pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in to verify credentials or seek assistance.
The consulate also asked Indians in the UAE to verify the credentials of people or agencies offering such services and report suspected fraud to the consulate or UAE authorities.
01
What the Indian Consulate has advised
Do not give your passport or Emirates ID to unauthorised agents.
Do not share fingerprint, face or eye scans with private agents.
Provide biometrics only at official UAE government facilities when required.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai and Embassy in Abu Dhabi do not require fingerprint or face/eye scans to issue passports or Emergency Certificates.
Report suspicious agents to the Consulate or UAE authorities
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More