UAE scam alert: Indian Consulate warns nationals against agents seeking biometric data

Indians who need biometric scans for exit permits, Emirates IDs or visa regularisation should provide them only at UAE government facilities and counters. (File Photo)

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has warned Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against agents and individuals who offer help with visa regularisation, Emergency Certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment.

The consulate said it had received reports of Indians, including blue-collar workers, falling prey to scams in which agents collect biometric data and use it to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards without the victims’ knowledge. Such transactions can leave victims facing financial dues, fines, travel bans and in some cases, jail time.

UAE biometric scam: Consulate warns Indians not to share fingerprints, face scans

The consulate advised Indians not to share their passports, Emirates IDs, biometric data or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.