UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack 10 days before October 7: Report

Despite Zayed’s insistence on taking the threat seriously, Netanyahu dismissed it, the report stated. (AP/ Enhanced with AI)

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a planned major Hamas operation 10 days before the October 7, 2023 attack, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Netanyahu’s office has denied that the conversation took place, calling the report an “absolute lie”.

According to the publication, bin Zayed warned that the attack could cause bloodshed, destabilise the region and jeopardise the Abraham Accords, the normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

How Netanyahu reportedly responded

Haaretz reported that Netanyahu responded with “relative calm”, telling bin Zayed that Israel was prepared for any scenario. He reportedly suggested that a possible attack was more likely to originate in the West Bank.