UAE plans to regulate children’s content consumption after under-15 social media ban

The National Media Authority of UAE plans to standardise and regulate media content available to children. The move is part of a broader push to raise the quality and safety of what children consume across digital and traditional media. The UAE’s announcement comes after it passed a resolution last month to ban social media for children under the age of 15.
As part of the move to regulate content for children, the National Media Authority also announced two initiatives.
The first is a national media content standards guide for children, which will define what content is appropriate for each age group and serve as a binding reference for media institutions, digital platforms and content creators. The second is an age classification policy and guidance framework covering all artistic and media works, including social media and digital platforms, as well as books, films and music.
Together, these frameworks aim to empower parents to make more informed decisions about the content their children are exposed to while raising the overall quality of media produced for young audiences.
The Cabinet resolution, approved on June 18, 2026, states that children under 15 will be prohibited from creating or using personal social media accounts or accessing their full features. The ban means they will not be able to post content, comment, share or join public groups. Even if parents consent to their child accessing social media platforms, it will not constitute a valid exemption.
However, children aged 15 to 16 may be allowed regulated access to these platforms, subject to enhanced protective measures for their accounts. These measures include age-appropriate content classification and restrictions, disabling high-risk features, regulating the duration of use and providing parental control tools, The Khaleej Times reported.
Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the National Media Authority, announced the measures during a media briefing on the Cabinet resolution regulating children’s access to social media platforms.
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“We do not have a challenge with the abundance of content or ease of access,” Al Suwaidi said. “Our challenge is the quality of the content presented to the child. We are not just talking about protecting children from risks; we are talking about supporting media content that develops their skills and instils positive values.”
يعزز قرار مجلس الوزراء بشأن تنظيم وصول الأطفال إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي منظومة حماية الطفل في البيئة الرقمية، ويؤكد مسؤولية المنصات والمؤسسات الإعلامية في توفير محتوى يتناسب مع مختلف المراحل العمرية.
Social media companies will be given at least 12 months to implement the new standards in coordination with the relevant authorities. The rules will apply to all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat and TikTok, The Khaleej Times reported.
What is changing?
At present, social media platforms allow users to self-declare their age. However, once these changes take effect, that will no longer be sufficient. Platforms will instead be required to use age-verification mechanisms to verify a child’s digital identity.
Platforms will be allowed to use AI-supported tools, such as biometric technology or other mechanisms approved by the Child Digital Safety Council, to verify users’ ages and ensure a high level of accuracy in determining their age. Verification mechanisms will be subject to regular review, and users will be provided with clear information on how they operate.
The framework aims to protect children’s safety while safeguarding their digital access and identity.
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According to a 2024 survey, children in the UAE spend about three hours a day on social media platforms. Experts have noted that prolonged social media use among children heightens challenges, including anxiety, attention difficulties, academic struggles and, in certain instances, speech delays, The Khaleej Times reported.
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