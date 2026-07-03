UAE plans to regulate children’s content consumption after under-15 social media ban

The UAE government's framework aligns with its goal of protecting children's safety while safeguarding their digital access and identity.

The National Media Authority of UAE plans to standardise and regulate media content available to children. The move is part of a broader push to raise the quality and safety of what children consume across digital and traditional media. The UAE’s announcement comes after it passed a resolution last month to ban social media for children under the age of 15.

As part of the move to regulate content for children, the National Media Authority also announced two initiatives.

The first is a national media content standards guide for children, which will define what content is appropriate for each age group and serve as a binding reference for media institutions, digital platforms and content creators. The second is an age classification policy and guidance framework covering all artistic and media works, including social media and digital platforms, as well as books, films and music.