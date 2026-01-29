UAE passenger rail network: Ahead of launch, Etihad Rail shares 1st look of Abu Dhabi station

Once operational, the passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. (Image: Etihad Rail/X)

Etihad Rail UAE passenger rail network: Ahead of its launch, Etihad Rail has shared the first look of the Abu Dhabi railway station. The much-awaited first phase of the UAE’s passenger train service is set to begin soon. The Etihad Rail has planned to integrate stations with other modes of transport for seamless movement.

UAE passenger train stations

Once operational, the passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid. These stations will become operational in a phased manner.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station location

The Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station is situated in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The city will serve existing communities and support future growth.