UAE passenger rail network: Ahead of launch, Etihad Rail shares 1st look of Abu Dhabi station

Etihad Rail passenger train stations: The much-awaited first phase of the UAE’s passenger train service is set to begin soon.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJan 29, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Once operational, the passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations.
Etihad Rail UAE passenger rail network: Ahead of its launch, Etihad Rail has shared the first look of the Abu Dhabi railway station. The much-awaited first phase of the UAE’s passenger train service is set to begin soon. The Etihad Rail has planned to integrate stations with other modes of transport for seamless movement.

UAE passenger train stations

Once operational, the passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid. These stations will become operational in a phased manner.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station, Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station location

The Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station is situated in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The city will serve existing communities and support future growth.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station

Located near Mussaffah and opposite Dalma Mall, the Abu Dhabi station has been selected based on demand, accessibility, and proximity to surrounding neighbourhoods.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station

According to Etihad Rail, the Abu Dhabi station reflects a people-first approach to national infrastructure planning.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station

The Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station has been designed for modern effortless travel.

Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi station

Significance of Etihad Rail passenger train route

With the launch of Etihad Rail passenger train services, the national rail network is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including: enhance tourism, supporting mobility, helping efforts to reduce emissions, and strengthening social and economic ties between the Emirates.

