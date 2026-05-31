UAE overhauls 40-year-old civil code with one big change for youngsters

UAE Civil Transactions Law introduces major legal changes from June 1, including lowering adulthood age to 18 and stricter contract rules.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 31, 2026 06:45 PM IST
uae new civil lawThe new Civil Transactions Law is posed to affect day to day transactions which includes signing agreements for renting houses, resolving business deals which have failed. (AI Generated Image)
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The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) civil legal framework is set to undergo big changes with the country’s new Civil Transactions Law that comes into effect June 1. This will impact families, businesses and residents manage contracts, assets and resolve disputes, besides marking a major shift for youngsters.

The UAE’s Civil Code will be replaced by Civil Transactions Law Federal Law No. 25 of 2025. The earlier law has been in effect since 1985, and the new decree will bring in clarity and accountability in civil law, Gulf News reported.

Empowering youth and redefining adulthood

The UAE is set to reduce the legal age of adulthood from 21 years to 18 years, which would mean that in civil matters, an 18-year-old individual would be able to sign a contract, take part in legal proceedings, initiate businesses among other activities, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The new Civil Transactions Law is poised to affect day to day transactions, including signing agreements for renting houses, resolving business deals that have failed, and service agreements.

Transparency and good faith negotiations

One of the primary features of the new law directs that companies and individuals will be required to disclose all important details that may affect the decision making of other parties during negotiations, and that failure to provide complete material facts can attract legal action.

The Civil Transactions Law would majorly affect UAE’s everyday property purchases, long-term service agreements, business partnerships, negotiations for settlements, and investment projects.

Procedural clarity and future compliance

The new law also clearly defines time limits and record-keeping with clear guidelines on deadlines for filing cases.

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