UAE missile threat alert lifted after 10 minutes as Iran denies launch claim

A Lebanese soldier checks the site of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Zahrani village, southern Lebanon. (AP Photo)

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran for now even as it accused Iranian forces of launching two ballistic missiles towards the country, a claim that Iran has denied.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the decision was taken in response to escalations that undermine peace and security in the region.

The ministry said all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran had been halted until further notice, Al Jazeera reported.

Residents across the UAE received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening after authorities warned of a missile threat in the country. The alert was issued around past 6.30 pm (local time). However, it was lifted about 10 minutes later after authorities confirmed that the situation was “safe”.