Dubai Loop to Disney: 10 UAE megaprojects that could transform Dubai and Abu Dhabi by 2032

From an underground transport system that could reduce a 20-minute journey to just three minutes, to West Asia’s first Disney resort and one of the world’s largest AI campuses, the UAE is betting billions of dollars on projects that could transform how people live, work and travel over the next decade.

As the Gulf nation pushes to diversify its economy beyond oil, transport, tourism, technology and real estate have emerged as the centrepieces of its long-term growth strategy.

According to Gulf News, the first phase of the Dubai Loop is expected to open in 2026. The underground electric transport system will initially span 6.4 km with four stations before expanding to a 22.2-km network with 19 stations.

Passengers will travel in electric vehicles through dedicated tunnels, with the pilot route expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall from around 20 minutes to about three minutes.

The implementation of the first phase of Dubai Loop project will commence with the construction of a 6.4km pilot route, comprising four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for expansion into the full project… pic.twitter.com/5o1yfMiGJB — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 3, 2026



2. Disney Resort Abu Dhabi

The Disney Resort, expected around 2030, will mark Disney’s first theme park in West Asia.

Gulf News, citing analysts, reported the project could expand Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings while supporting hotels, retail, transport and employment.

BREAKING: Disney has announced plans for a new theme park in Abu Dhabi The resort, which will be in the UAE on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, is a collaboration between Walt Disney and local leisure and entertainment company Miral This is the first park opening since 2016 in Shanghai pic.twitter.com/neN3TQjxaJ — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) May 7, 2025

3. Etihad Rail

The Etihad Rail network is expected to be completed in phases between 2026 and 2030.

The rail corridor is intended to improve freight movement, reduce logistics costs and lower emissions by replacing hundreds of truck journeys. It is also expected to spur development around logistics hubs and railway stations.

National Pride & Vision 🫡 Yet another milestone for the UAE 🚄🇦🇪 It’s official: Etihad Rail is now operational – Abu Dhabi <> Fujairah. This is more than a railway. It’s connectivity, sustainability, and vision in motion. Linking our emirates, reducing carbon footprint,… pic.twitter.com/Mds4t3dTGp — Dr. Bu Abdullah (@Dr_BuAbdullah) June 30, 2026



4. Dubai Gold Metro Line

Expected by 2032, the Gold Metro Line will connect existing metro routes and integrate with the Etihad Rail network, the report said.

The publication cited CBRE MENA’s Head of Research Matthew Green as saying the estimated $9.2-billion project could strengthen connectivity and support development around future transit corridors.

Dubai Metro Gold Line Project, the largest transportation project in Dubai, with a total cost of AED 34 billion.@rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/ekmE8zcosV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 22, 2026

5. DIFC Zabeel District

The planned expansion of Dubai International Financial Centre is expected to be completed in phases between 2030 and 2040.

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The district reportedly aims to accommodate more than 42,000 companies and over 125,000 professionals while adding commercial, residential and hospitality space alongside an AI and innovation ecosystem.

The world is in contraction … while Dubai is expanding DIFC – Zabeel District NEVER BET AGAINST DUBAI 🦾 🇦🇪pic.twitter.com/uZAEDkGzip — 🇦🇪 HGS (@Sajwani) January 27, 2026

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6. Al Maryah Island expansion

Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island expansion is expected to be completed around 2029-30. The project will add about 1.5 million square metres of mixed-use development and support the growth of Abu Dhabi Global Market by attracting financial institutions, investment firms and professional services.

7. Project Stargate

The UAE’s Project Stargate AI campus is expected to begin delivering its first phase by 2029-30. According to Gulf News, the project will include a one-gigawatt AI infrastructure cluster as part of a larger UAE-US technology campus backed by companies including OpenAI, Oracle, Cisco and Nvidia.

8. Palm Jebel Ali

Palm Jebel Ali is expected to be completed between 2028 and 2030. The masterplan includes accommodation for more than 35,000 families along with over 80 hotels and resorts, supporting tourism, hospitality and residential demand.

Dubai just doesn’t stop New videos showing construction is still full speed on Palm Jebel Ali.

This one’s gonna be even bigger than Palm Jumeirah — one of the largest artificial islands in the world, full of homes, hotels and resorts. pic.twitter.com/ftGYa3K5Yk — سيف الدرعي| Saif alderei (@saif_aldareei) June 2, 2026

9. Wynn Al Marjan Island

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is expected to become the UAE’s first large-scale gaming-integrated resort.

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The project is expected to attract new visitor segments while boosting hospitality, retail and entertainment.

Wynn casino is coming in Ras Al Khaima pic.twitter.com/h5QuTHKJOS — Swapnil Shukla (@SwapnilShuklla) July 9, 2026

10. Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport

The first phase of Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport development project has achieved a major milestone, with operations scheduled to begin in 2032. The Dubai government has planned to develop the airport as the world’s largest aviation hub. The project is being developed in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global centre for business, trade, tourism, logistics and international connectivity.

The Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai is being developed in a phased manner at a total estimated cost of AED 16 billion.

Why these projects matter

The projects reflect the UAE’s dual strategy of investing in productivity and enhancing infrastructure such as transport, AI and financial districts, while also expanding tourism and waterfront developments.