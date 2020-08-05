scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News

UAE: Massive fire breaks out at Ajman market

The fire broke out at a market in the emirate of Ajman

By: Reuters | Dubai | Published: August 5, 2020 10:51:53 pm
ajman uae fire, ajman market united arab emirates, uae ajman market The fire caught on camera (Screen grab)

A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, the National and Gulf Times newspapers reported.

Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation.

