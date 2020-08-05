UAE: Massive fire breaks out at Ajman market

0 Comment(s) *
A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, the National and Gulf Times newspapers reported.
Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation.
Huge fire breaks out in #Ajman market pic.twitter.com/NHEkxOLvif
— RT (@RT_com) August 5, 2020
