Nepali security guard in UAE’s Abu Dhabi wins Rs 78 crore lottery jackpot, plans house for family, Mahindra Thar

A 26-year-old Nepali security guard who moved to Abu Dhabi in search of better opportunities has won the UAE Lottery’s Dh30 million (around Rs 78 crore) jackpot, and plans to build a house for his family back home, Khaleej Times reported.
Khan didn’t win alone. He and four friends had been pooling money to buy tickets, meaning each will now take home Dh6 million.
A winning email that felt unreal
Khan was not even watching the draw when the winning numbers were announced. Instead, he discovered the result through an email notification later that evening. Initially, he assumed it was another message about a small prize. But when he opened it and saw the jackpot amount, he could hardly believe it. According to Khaleej Times, Khan said his hands and legs were shaking and that the win felt like a dream.
The Nepalese expat had been participating in the lottery with his friends since early 2024. The group had won several minor prizes in the past, which encouraged them to continue playing despite long odds.
While the windfall opens up numerous possibilities, Khan says his priority is clear: building a house for his family in Nepal. He has described the home as the first major purchase he intends to make with his share of the winnings.
He also revealed that he is considering investing in real estate in the UAE, including the possibility of purchasing an apartment in Dubai as part of a longer-term investment strategy.
The lottery winner has no plans to remain in his current job. Speaking after the win, Khan said he intends to leave the security industry and explore entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. After spending four years working as an employee in the UAE, he believes the jackpot offers him a chance to move in a different direction professionally.
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A few dream purchases too
Beyond investments and family commitments, Khan admits he has a modest wish list. Among the items he hopes to buy are a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Rolex watch, purchases he says he has long dreamed about owning.
Perhaps the most striking aspect of Khan’s win is that it was built on friendship and persistence. The five friends, who reportedly referred to themselves as the “Future Millionaires”, continued buying tickets together despite only occasional small wins. Their patience ultimately paid off, turning a shared dream into reality.
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