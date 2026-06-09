Nepali security guard in UAE’s Abu Dhabi wins Rs 78 crore lottery jackpot, plans house for family, Mahindra Thar

A 26-year-old Nepali security guard who moved to Abu Dhabi in search of better opportunities has won the UAE Lottery’s Dh30 million (around Rs 78 crore) jackpot, and plans to build a house for his family back home, Khaleej Times reported.

Khan didn’t win alone. He and four friends had been pooling money to buy tickets, meaning each will now take home Dh6 million.

A winning email that felt unreal

Khan was not even watching the draw when the winning numbers were announced. Instead, he discovered the result through an email notification later that evening. Initially, he assumed it was another message about a small prize. But when he opened it and saw the jackpot amount, he could hardly believe it. According to Khaleej Times, Khan said his hands and legs were shaking and that the win felt like a dream.