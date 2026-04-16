UAE, Jordan sign USD 2.3 billion railway project deal to boost logistics, export operations

Railway project in Middle East: To enhance connectivity, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan have signed agreements to develop a railway project. With an estimated investment of around USD 2.3 billion, the new infrastructure project aims to link key routes and further strengthen ties between the two nations.

UAE-Jordan railway project

Under the agreement, a 360-km-long railway line will be constructed to connect the key mining hubs of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi with the Port of Aqaba, a major port in the Red Sea region. The project is expected to handle around 16 million tonnes of phosphate and potash annually.

Strategically located between Europe, Asia, and Africa, the Port of Aqaba plays an important role in Jordan’s economy. It handles the majority of the country’s imports and exports, including key mining products such as raw phosphate and potash.