UAE intercepts 3 missiles, 129 Iranian drones; Dubai attractions closed

As the US-Israel-Iran war enters its sixth day, Iran continues to step up its retaliatory attacks in the Middle East region. The United Arab Emirates said that its air defence systems intercepted three ballistic missiles on Wednesday (March 4) and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the territory of the state. In Dubai, Global Village, which is a major tourist hub, was shut.

The UAE said that since the start of the “blatant Iranian aggression”, UAE detected 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the country. It destroyed 175 missiles, 13 fell into the sea and one missile landed within the territory.

UAE air defences intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 129 drones The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles today, 4th March 2026, and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the… pic.twitter.com/oPvFZqZagn — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 4, 2026

Here are the top developments.

Interceptions

-Three ballistic missiles intercepted and destroyed.

– 129 drones detected; 121 intercepted, eight fell within UAE territory.

– The ministry confirmed that the loud booms heard in different parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

Totals since attacks began

– Ballistic missiles: 189 detected; 175 destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, one landed in the UAE

– Drones: 941 detected; 876 intercepted, 65 fell inside the country.

– Cruise missiles: Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed

Number of killed and injured

– The attacks killed a Pakistani, Nepali and a Bangladeshi national and injured 78 others.

– The wounded include individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities.

– The ministry confirmed that the sounds heard in different parts of the country are

Over 17,500 American citizens safely return to US

The US State Department released a statement saying that over 17,500 American citizens safely returned to the US from the Middle East since Feb 28, with over 8,500 citizens returning to US alone. “Since February 28, over 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East – with over 8,500 U.S. American citizens returning to the U.S. yesterday alone. Many more Americans have left the Middle East to other countries in Europe and Asia, and others have safely departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States. Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, we have assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance,” said Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson.

Aviation crisis: Aviation crisis: Etihad Airways Wednesday said all its scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remained suspended until 6 am UAE time (7.30am IST) on March 6 and flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 2,359 hrs UAE time on March 7, due to airspace closures across the region. Emirates is the most affected airline with 338 cancellations, followed by Qatar Airways with 241 cancellations.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Airport released a statement saying, ” Most flights remain suspended. Please do not come to the airport unless your airline has confirmed your departure time. Guests without a confirmed flight may not be able to access the terminals. Please contact your airline directly for the latest updates on your flight.”

Dubai’s major tourist attractions closed: Dubai’s major tourist attractions, including Global Village, Ain Dubai and major parks and resorts extend closure until March 6 as a precautionary safety measure.

Official stance

The strongly condemned the strikes as a “flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law,” affirming UAE’s right to respond. “The Ministry of Defence reiterated that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security and stability.”