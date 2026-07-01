Indian passport fee hike in UAE: Fresh, Tatkal services to cost more from July 1

UAE Indian passport fees have been revised from July 1, with higher charges for fresh passports, reissue, Tatkal applications, lost passports and related consular services.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 1, 2026 12:33 AM IST
MEA passport, uaeThe revised rates for passport issuance and related services will apply uniformly across the Consulate, Embassy, and Indian Consular Application Centres. (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, have reportedly confirmed an increase in passport fees for UAE-based applicants and said the new pricing structure will take effect from July 1 onwards.

Uniform application across Consular centers

The revised rates for passport issuance and related services will apply uniformly across the Consulate, Embassy, and Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs), Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

Global policy mandate from the Ministry of External Affairs

The price revision follows a gazette notification by the Ministry of External Affairs on June 20, in which the government raised passport fees by up to 75 per cent worldwide under the Passports (Amendment) Rules.

Also Read | Indian expats in UAE to get passport renewal at home as new service provider replaces BLS International

The increased passport fee also affects nearly 4.5 million Indians residing in the UAE. In UAE, the fees has shot up by 70 per cent.

New pricing structure for standard adult passports

As per the new pricing, a fresh or reissue of a 36-page passport for adults will cost Dh450 in the normal category, up from Dh285, and a 60-page passport will cost Dh630, a jump from Dh380.

Premium charges mandated for Tatkal scheme services

Under the Tatkal scheme, the passport processing fees have seen a sharp rise to Dh900 for a 36-page passport, from Dh855 earlier, and Dh1,080 for a 60-page passport, up from Dh950.

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Replacement fees adjusted for lost or damaged documents

If a person is applying for a passport in lieu of a lost or damaged document, the 36-page passport is bound to cost Dh900 in normal processing, and in the Tatkal scheme, it will cost Dh1,350. For the replacement of a 60-page passport, the charges range from Dh1,080 for normal and Dh1,530 under Tatkal.

Other services like a police clearance certificate, a surrender certificate, a global entry program verification, and other certificates that require vetting via passport will be charged at Dh145 each, Gulf News reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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