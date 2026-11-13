14 killed, 30 injured after truck collides with multiple vehicles in UAE’s Fujairah

At least 14 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Gulf News reported.

The accident took place when a truck lost control and collided with multiple vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Fujairah, causing a massive fire shortly before midnight, Gulf News reported, citing Fujairah Police.

The truck first rammed into another vehicle before turning turtle and crashing into several cars that were stopped due to slow-moving traffic.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The resultant fire spread to several other vehicles, causing multiple casualties. The deceased included UAE nationals. Authorities are trying to establish identity of the other victims through DNA tests.