14 killed, 30 injured after truck collides with multiple vehicles in UAE’s Fujairah

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At least 14 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Gulf News reported.
The accident took place when a truck lost control and collided with multiple vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Fujairah, causing a massive fire shortly before midnight, Gulf News reported, citing Fujairah Police.
The truck first rammed into another vehicle before turning turtle and crashing into several cars that were stopped due to slow-moving traffic.
The resultant fire spread to several other vehicles, causing multiple casualties. The deceased included UAE nationals. Authorities are trying to establish identity of the other victims through DNA tests.
Among the injured were nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Pakistan, Jordan, Brazil, and Egypt.
Of the 30 people injured, 15 have been discharged from hospital after being treated, while the remaining 15 continue to remain under care.