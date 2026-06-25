UAE’s first passenger train ticket sold out ahead of launch: How Indian tourists can travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah
Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi to Fujairah passenger train service opening date nears: A total of three train services will operate daily on the route, with departures scheduled in the morning at 8:19 am, afternoon at 1:53 pm, and evening at 6:39 pm.
UAE passenger train launch date: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to launch its first passenger train service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. The new rail link is expected to enhance connectivity while providing a significant boost to tourism, trade and economic development. The train service will be operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture (JV) between Etihad Rail and Keolis, which will oversee the network’s day-to-day operations and customer services.
Ahead of its launch, tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train have witnessed strong demand, with several services sold out until July 5. While Premium Class seats on many trains have been fully booked, limited tickets remain available in Comfort Class. Initially, three trains will operate daily from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and three on the Fujairah to Abu Dhabi route. However, only two services will run in each direction on Saturdays and Sundays.
Abu Dhabi to Fujairah train ticket price
According to Etihad Rail, the fares for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route are AED 55 (Rs 1,413) for Comfort Class and AED 120 (Rs 3,083.07) for Premium Class. Currently, tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah-Abu Dhabi passenger train are being offered at a 50 per cent discount. The passenger rail fleet will comprise 13 trains, each with a carrying capacity up to 400 passengers.
How Indian tourists can travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah
The UAE remains one of the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers. With the launch of the country’s first passenger rail service on June 30, it is expected that the new train network will become an attraction for tourists looking to explore.
The expansion of the passenger rail network is set to continue in the coming months. The Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, while stations in the Al Dhafra region are expected to commence operations on December 30, 2026.
How to book Abu Dhabi-Fujairah Etihad Rail passenger train tickets
For Indian tourists planning a trip to the UAE, here’s a step-by-step guide to book tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah-Abu Dhabi passenger train:
Download the Etihad Rail mobile application or visit the official Etihad Rail website.
On the homepage, select your preferred journey route, such as Abu Dhabi–Fujairah or Fujairah–Abu Dhabi.
Choose your departure date and return date (if applicable).
Enter the number of passengers travelling and click on the Search button.
Browse the available train services and select your preferred departure time. If a train is fully booked, it will be marked as “Sold Out”. Available services will display the ticket fare.
Choose your preferred travel class and fare type. Passengers can select from Saver, Value, or Flex fare options, depending on the level of flexibility and additional benefits required.
Click Continue to proceed to the passenger details page.
Enter the required details, including passenger name, email address, and mobile number.
Complete the payment process to confirm your booking and receive your e-ticket.
Once the payment is successful, passengers will receive a booking confirmation and ticket details.
قبل أقل من خمس سنوات، وتحديداً منذ إطلاق البرنامج الوطني للسكك الحديدية ضمن «مشاريع الخمسين» في ديسمبر 2021، كان قطار الركاب في دولة الإمارات رؤية طموحة… واليوم أصبح واقعاً.
في 30 سبتمبر 2026، تنطلق رسمياً خدمات نقل الركاب على متن قطارات الاتحاد، فيما سيتمكن الركاب ابتداءً من… pic.twitter.com/yjz4q65kNm
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More