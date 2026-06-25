UAE’s first passenger train ticket sold out ahead of launch: How Indian tourists can travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah

UAE's first passenger train is set to launch soon, offering Indian tourists a new way to travel between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in 105 minutes. (Image: Etihad Rail/Enhanced using AI)

UAE passenger train launch date: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to launch its first passenger train service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. The new rail link is expected to enhance connectivity while providing a significant boost to tourism, trade and economic development. The train service will be operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture (JV) between Etihad Rail and Keolis, which will oversee the network’s day-to-day operations and customer services.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 105 minutes: UAE to launch first passenger train service on June 30

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah train ticket sold out

Ahead of its launch, tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train have witnessed strong demand, with several services sold out until July 5. While Premium Class seats on many trains have been fully booked, limited tickets remain available in Comfort Class. Initially, three trains will operate daily from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and three on the Fujairah to Abu Dhabi route. However, only two services will run in each direction on Saturdays and Sundays.