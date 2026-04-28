UAE to quit OPEC, OPEC+ in big blow to top oil exporting groups

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will exit the OPEC and OPEC+ oil group effective May 1 in a major setback to oil exporting groups and its leader Saudi Arabia amid the war in West Asia.

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In a statement, the UAE energy ministry said, “This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets.”

Why is it a big move

As of February, the UAE was the third largest producer in the OPEC cartel, just behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq. UAE had joined OPEC in 1967 through its emirate of Abu Dhabi, and later when the UAE became its own country in 1971.