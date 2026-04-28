UAE to quit OPEC, OPEC+ in big blow to top oil exporting groups

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will exit the OPEC and OPEC+ oil group effective May 1 in a major setback to oil exporting groups and its leader Saudi Arabia amid the war in West Asia.
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In a statement, the UAE energy ministry said, “This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets.”
Why is it a big move
As of February, the UAE was the third largest producer in the OPEC cartel, just behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq. UAE had joined OPEC in 1967 through its emirate of Abu Dhabi, and later when the UAE became its own country in 1971.
The country’s energy ministry further said, “Following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions.”
What is OPEC and OPEC+
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together are known as OPEC+ which was established in 1960 by founding members Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Kuwait. OPEC has since expanded and currently has 12 member countries, including the UAE.
It was in 2016 when the OPEC group signed an agreement and decided to add 10 other oil-producing countries, including Russia which formed the OPEC+.
According to OPEC website, the objective of the organisation is to “coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilisation of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.”
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