Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: UAE intercepted 7 missiles, 24 drone attacks from Iran as war enters third week

This screengrab, taken from a video, shows a man riding past as smoke rises from a fire which, according to the authorities was caused by a successful interception, at Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial area, United Arab Emirates, on Friday. (AP Photo)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: As the US–Israel war with Iran entered its third week on Saturday, the UAE reported that it intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran on Friday. The death toll stands at six, with 141 people injured. In a major development, the US said it bombed “every military target” on Iran’s Kharg Island, threatening continued attacks on the island’s oil infrastructure if Iran continues to block ships from traversing the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has warned of retaliatory strikes on facilities in the region owned by oil companies which coordinate with US.

At least 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday, CNN reported. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed nine family members, including five children.

Story continues below this ad Hezbollah reaction: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday said his group will not allow Israel to eradicate it. He called on the Lebanese government to stop making “free concessions.” “We will not allow the enemy to achieve its goal of eliminating our existence,” he said in a televised address. CHECK LATEST UPDATES ON THE US-ISRAEL VS IRAN WAR HERE Story continues below this ad Here are other top updates: • The United States government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key Iranian leaders, including the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani is among those listed.

• According to UAE state media, the government has ordered the arrest of at least 10 people for publishing clips of the country’s air defence systems intercepting aerial attacks. Abu Dhabi has also arrested at least 45 people for filming and spreading misinformation during the attacks.

• Responding to a question by a BBC reporter on how long the war will last, Trump said: “I can’t tell you that. I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do? It’ll be as long as it’s necessary. They’ve been decimated.”

• The Qatari Interior Ministry had earlier ordered evacuations in some parts of the country as a “temporary precautionary measure.” It later clarified that the order applies only to residents in specified areas who received notifications through the National Alert System. Live Updates Mar 14, 2026 08:52 AM IST Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: Incident in central Dubai contained, confirm authorities Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the incident caused by debris from a successful interception, which struck the facade of a building in central Dubai, has been fully contained, adding that no fires or injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that the incident caused by debris from a successful interception, which struck the façade of a building in central Dubai, has been fully contained. No fire occurred and no injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 14, 2026

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