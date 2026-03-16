Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Drones intercepted across Gulf as West Asia war escalates; Dubai Airport fire contained

The Saudi Ministry of Defence intercepted 37 drones in the country’s east over the past 24 hours. (AP)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: As the West Asia war escalates, the Saudi Ministry of Defence intercepted 37 drones in the country’s east over the past 24 hours, though it remains unclear where they were launched from. Kuwait’s National Guard also said it intercepted two drones in the past 24 hours. Earlier, a drone strike on Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem base on Sunday hit a shelter used by the Italian Task Force Air and destroyed a remotely piloted aircraft stationed there.

Dubai airport incident and disruptions: A drone incident near Dubai International Airport affected one of the fuel tanks, the Dubai Media Office said on X. The attack triggered a fire near the airport, which civil defence crews later brought under control with no injuries reported. Dubai Police announced the closure of Airport Road, the Airport Tunnel, and intersections at Cargo Village and Marrakech Street leading to the airport. However, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, denied Iran’s involvement, saying, “Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it.”

Story continues below this ad Trump’s remark: Onboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump said, “We had some very good results today in Iran, very strong results militarily. We are talking to countries about policing the Strait of Hormuz because they are the ones that rely on it for oil. The US gets very little oil from there, about 1 or 2 per cent, but China, for example, gets about 90 per cent of its oil through the strait of Hormuz. It would be good if other countries helped police it with us and we will work with them. Militarily, as far as I am concerned, we have essentially defeated Iran.” He further added that they may have a little bit of fight back left, but not much. “We can take that out within five minutes if we want, everything is locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said. CHECK LATEST UPDATES ON THE US-ISRAEL VS IRAN WAR HERE Here are other top updates: Drone fire near Dubai airport: A drone strike hit a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, causing a fire that emergency crews later brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted 37 drones over its eastern region in about 90 minutes.

Drone strike reported in Kuwait base.

Drone strike reported in Kuwait base. A drone attack hit Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, damaging a shelter used by an Italian air task force and destroying an unmanned aircraft.

Iran denies role in Dubai incident: Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, said Tehran was not responsible for the drone attacks.

Trump urges countries to police Hormuz:US President Donald Trump said the US was speaking to countries about helping secure the Strait of Hormuz, adding nations that rely on the route for oil should help protect it. Live Updates Mar 16, 2026 10:20 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Dubai Airports announces diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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