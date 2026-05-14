Did Netanyahu secretly visit UAE during the war? Abu Dhabi reacts to ‘historic breakthrough’ claims

The United Arab Emirates has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a secret visit to the Gulf nation during the recent Israel-US war with Iran, even as Israel claimed the trip marked a “historic breakthrough” in ties between the two countries.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said he had met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the war, describing the talks as a step that further strengthened relations established under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

However, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency rejected the claim, saying the country’s ties with Israel were “public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords” and not based on “non-transparent or unofficial arrangements”.

WAM also denied reports that an Israeli military delegation had been received in the UAE.

The Israeli statement came a day after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Israel had deployed Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to the UAE during the conflict with Iran.

The UAE, which was targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks even after the ceasefire last month, has sought to reassure investors that the country remains secure and open for business.

Last week, WAM reported that Netanyahu had called the Emirati president to condemn Iranian attacks and express solidarity with the Gulf federation, a rare public acknowledgement of direct communication between the two sides since the Abraham Accords.

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Iran has long criticised the UAE-Israel normalisation deal and has repeatedly alleged that Israel maintains military and intelligence operations in the Emirates. Since diplomatic ties were established in 2020, Israeli leaders have made several public visits to the UAE.

Iran protests Kuwait detentions

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Kuwait of attempting to “sow discord” after four Iranians accused of being linked to the Revolutionary Guard were detained near Bubiyan Island in the Persian Gulf.

In a post on X, Araghchi demanded their immediate release and warned that Iran reserved the right to respond.

Kuwait said the four men were arrested on May 1 while attempting to infiltrate Bubiyan Island, while two others escaped. The island hosts the under-construction Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, a key project linked to China’s global infrastructure push.

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Iranian rights activists released

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was released from Tehran’s Evin Prison on temporary bail more than a month after her detention, according to rights groups and her family.

Sotoudeh is known for defending activists, opposition figures and women prosecuted for removing mandatory headscarves. She was detained by intelligence agents at her Tehran home in April.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said she was released on bail, while her daughter Mehraveh Khandan confirmed the development on social media. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency also reported her release.

Sotoudeh has previously been imprisoned multiple times. Her husband, activist Reza Khandan, is also being held in Evin Prison.

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Meanwhile, doctors treating Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi said she would require months of medical care after collapsing in prison earlier this month, according to her foundation.

Mohammadi, 53, was transferred to hospital after losing consciousness on May 1 and was later released on bail for treatment in Tehran. Doctors said her vascular disease had worsened since her last examination in 2024 and recommended at least eight months of treatment.

Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while imprisoned and has faced repeated arrests over her activism.