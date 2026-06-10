Indian-origin billionaire offers Rs 2 crore package after 7 killed in Dubai crash

After a deadly crash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) left seven people dead, Indian-origin billionaire Dr Shamsheer Vayalil announced an over Rs 2 crore humanitarian assistance package for the grieving families. Vayalil, who announced the 1 million Dirhams (AED) support, is the UAE-based chairman of Burjeel Holdings, a private healthcare group.

The crash took place on Emirates Road near the Dubai-Sharjah border. A minibus carrying employees of a Dubai-based company collided with a truck that had reportedly stopped on the highway due to a technical fault. According to Dubai Police, seven people were killed and nine others injured, including five who suffered serious injuries. The Indian Consulate in Dubai had said it was working closely with local authorities to assist the affected Indian nationals and their families.

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 8, 2026

The tragedy claimed the lives of six Indians and one Sri Lankan national.

What does the ‘support package’ encompass?

The 1 million Dirhams (AED) support package offered by Vayalil includes 700,000 Dirhams in compensation for the families of the deceased, with each family set to receive 1 lakh AED each.

Another 1,80,000 AED has been allocated for the treatment and recovery of the injured survivors, while AED 70,000 will go towards emergency travel and accommodation expenses for relatives.

An additional 50 thousand Dirhams has been earmarked to support the education of children from affected families, according to the report.

‘No financial support can replace lost lives’: Vayalil

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries,” Dr Shamsheer said, while announcing the assistance.

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“These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities and dreams for their loved ones. No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery”, he added.

Victims ‘returning back from work’

According to Gulf News, the seven deceased included six Indian expatriates and one Sri Lankan worker employed by a technical services company. The victims were returning to their accommodation in Sharjah after completing work at a construction site in Dubai when the accident occurred on Sunday.

Among the Indian victims, three were from Uttar Pradesh and three from Telangana, Khaleej Times reported.

Five injured ‘discharged’

Of the nine injured workers, five have since been discharged, while four remain hospitalised, including three Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

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A Gulf News report added that authorities are continuing the process of identifying some of the deceased, which has been complicated by the severity of injuries sustained in the crash.

‘Technical malfunction’ cause

The minibus, carrying 17 people including the driver, crashed into a truck that had stalled on Emirates Road near the Dubai-Sharjah border. The workers seated on the right side of the vehicle bore the full force of the impact, resulting in the fatalities, Gulf News reported, citing company officials.

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations suggest the truck had stopped in the middle of the highway due to a technical malfunction, as per the report. The minibus driver allegedly failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with the vehicle from behind. Authorities said investigations into the incident are continuing.

‘Relief to all nationalities’: Vayalil

Vayalil stated that the relief programme would be extended to all affected families irrespective of nationality.

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“While we are coordinating with the Indian Consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity,” he said.