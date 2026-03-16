UAE arrests 19 Indians over ‘misleading’ videos amid West Asia conflict

The action comes after the UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed two groups of accused individuals be referred for expedited trial for content posted on digital platforms. (File Photo)

The United Arab Emirates government has ordered the arrest of 35 people, including 19 Indians, for allegedly publishing ‘misleading’ videos and content online during the current tensions in the region, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The action comes after the UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed two groups of accused individuals be referred for expedited trial for content posted on digital platforms. A group of 10 people was earlier named with the second set of 25 individuals named later. Together, the cases involve 35 people, including Indian nationals.

The investigation began after authorities intensified surveillance of social media during the ongoing security situation in the region. The monitoring was aimed at identifying digital content that could misinform the public or disrupt the country’s security environment, the statement said. Some of the circulated videos implied security threats by showing children in videos to heighten emotional reactions among viewers.