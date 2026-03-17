UAE airspace reopens after Iranian missile threats but flight disruptions continue

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that flight operations returned to normal on Tuesday after the country briefly closed its airspace in response to incoming missile and drone threatsfrom Iran amid the ongoing war against Israel and the US.
The temporary suspension marked the second consecutive day of aviation disruption in the region, following a drone-triggered fire near Dubai International Airport on Monday.
State news agency WAM reported that the situation stabilised later in the day, allowing air traffic to resume.
Aviation sector in turmoil
According to Reuters, the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its third week, has significantly disrupted global aviation. Airlines have been forced to cancel, reroute, or reschedule flights as large parts of Middle Eastern airspace remain closed due to fears of missile and drone attacks.
The Gulf region, a critical transit hub connecting Europe and Asia, has been particularly affected. The disruption has not only impacted passenger travel but also cargo flows, including essential goods such as medicines.
Airlines operating in the region are currently running only a fraction of their usual schedules. While Emirates has reported fewer cancellations compared to peers, overall flight activity dropped sharply on Monday, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.
The crisis has affected major carriers, including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and flydubai, alongside Emirates.
Story continues below this ad
European airlines are also adjusting operations. Germany’s Lufthansa expects Gulf carriers’ dominance on Asian routes to weaken due to the conflict, its CEO Carsten Spohr told Manager Magazin in an interview published Tuesday.
Meanwhile, British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, has extended cancellations of flights to Dubai, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv until June. The airline is redirecting capacity toward alternative destinations, including Singapore and Bangkok, in response to shifting travel demand.
“We know there is short-term demand as a result of the situation in the Middle East,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Chernoff added, “To support customers with alternative routes from popular destinations we have already launched additional flights, and we will continue to monitor customer demand and add flights to our schedule if we’re able to do so.”
Story continues below this ad
Rising costs and travel disruptions
The aviation disruption has driven up fuel surcharges and ticket prices while throwing holiday plans into uncertainty. Travel demand is increasingly shifting toward destinations perceived as safer, including parts of Southeast Asia and the Caribbean.
Separately, the Abu Dhabi media office reported a fire at the Shah oil and gas field—one of the world’s largest—following a drone attack, further straining global energy supply concerns.
Abu Dhabi authorities and relevant response teams have contained and brought under control a fire that broke out at Shah gas field, caused by a drone attack.
Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is assessed, and no injuries have been reported.
In another incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” while anchored near Fujairah Port. The vessel, located in the Gulf of Oman about 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah, sustained minor structural damage, though no environmental impact was reported.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More