UAE airspace reopens after Iranian missile threats but flight disruptions continue

The Gulf region, a critical transit hub connecting Europe and Asia, has been particularly affected. (AP file photo)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that flight operations returned to normal on Tuesday after the country briefly closed its airspace in response to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran amid the ongoing war against Israel and the US.

The temporary suspension marked the second consecutive day of aviation disruption in the region, following a drone-triggered fire near Dubai International Airport on Monday.

State news agency WAM reported that the situation stabilised later in the day, allowing air traffic to resume.

Aviation sector in turmoil

According to Reuters, the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its third week, has significantly disrupted global aviation. Airlines have been forced to cancel, reroute, or reschedule flights as large parts of Middle Eastern airspace remain closed due to fears of missile and drone attacks.