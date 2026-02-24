UAE announces three-year academic calendar for schools and universities from 2026: Check details

Officials say the move strengthens system-wide readiness, improves resource management and allows institutions to plan academic and extracurricular activities well in advance. (Source: @UAE_BARQ_EN/X)

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have unveiled a unified three-year academic calendar covering 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029, bringing long-term clarity for students, parents, schools and universities across the UAE.

According to officials, the move strengthens system-wide readiness, improves resource management and allows institutions to plan academic and extracurricular activities well in advance.

Schools: Key dates for 2026–2029

Academic year 2026–2027

Start: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 End: July 2, 2027

July 2, 2027 Mid-term break (semester 1): October 12–18, 2026

October 12–18, 2026 Winter break: December 14, 2026 – January 3, 2027

December 14, 2026 – January 3, 2027 Spring break: April 5–11, 2027

Academic year 2027–2028

Start: August 30, 2027

August 30, 2027 End: June 30, 2028

June 30, 2028 Mid-term break (semester 1): October 11–17, 2027

October 11–17, 2027 Winter break: December 13, 2027 – January 2, 2028

December 13, 2027 – January 2, 2028 Spring break: March 27 – April 2, 2028

Academic year 2028–2029

Start: August 28, 2028

August 28, 2028 End: June 29, 2029

June 29, 2029 Mid-term break (semester 1): October 16–22, 2028

October 16–22, 2028 Winter break: December 11, 2028 – January 1, 2029

December 11, 2028 – January 1, 2029 Spring break: March 29 – April 1, 2029

What schools must follow

All schools must adhere to the approved calendar.

Final assessments or curriculum completion must take place in the last week of term (except for students sitting international exams).

Private schools not following the MoE curriculum may split the October mid-term break (max five school days).

Private schools in Sharjah will continue under the emirate’s regulatory framework. The calendar does not apply to schools following alternative curricula such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems.

Universities: Unified calendar for higher education

One day after the school announcement, the MoHESR confirmed a standardised calendar for federal and private universities nationwide,

The move aligns semester timelines and holiday periods, while allowing international branch campuses to follow their parent universities abroad.

Higher education key dates

2026–2027

Start: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Winter break: December 21, 2026 – January 1, 2027

December 21, 2026 – January 1, 2027 Spring break: April 5–9, 2027

April 5–9, 2027 Summer semester: May 24 – July 2, 2027

May 24 – July 2, 2027 End: July 2, 2027

2027–2028

Start: August 30, 2027

August 30, 2027 Winter break: December 20–31, 2027

December 20–31, 2027 Spring break: March 27–31, 2028

March 27–31, 2028 Summer semester: May 22 – June 30, 2028

May 22 – June 30, 2028 End: June 30, 2028

2028–2029

Start: August 28, 2028

August 28, 2028 Winter break: December 18–29, 2028

December 18–29, 2028 Spring break: March 26–30, 2029

March 26–30, 2029 Summer semester: May 21 – June 29, 2029

May 21 – June 29, 2029 End: June 29, 2029

Teaching weeks

Each academic year will include:

16 teaching weeks (semester 1)

17 teaching weeks (semester 2)

6 teaching weeks (summer semester)

Official holidays and breaks are excluded from the total teaching weeks.

Why this matters

For students and families, the most noticeable change is predictable winter breaks stretching into the New Year, making travel planning easier.