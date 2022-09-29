scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

U.S. VP Kamala Harris to slam North Korea missile test, visit DMZ

Harris will also discuss Seoul's concerns over changes in U.S. electric vehicle subsidies, trilateral relations involving Japan, and China's action in the Taiwan Strait, an official said.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2022. (REUTERS)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea’s weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas on Thursday, just hours after the isolated country test-fired missiles.

Harris landed in the South Korean capital early on Thursday and will condemn North Korea’s latest missile launch during talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a White House official said.

She will also discuss Seoul’s concerns over changes in U.S. electric vehicle subsidies, trilateral relations involving Japan, and China’s action in the Taiwan Strait, the official said.

Harris touted the alliance as a “linchpin” of security and prosperity on the Korean peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, and expressed hopes to further bolster ties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...
Also Read |N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

“I’m here to reinforce the strength of our alliance and strengthen our work together,” she told Yoon at the start of their meeting.

Yoon also vowed to boost the alliance, saying Harris’ visit following U.S. President Joe President Biden’s trip last May will be “another turning point” to achieve that goal.

Aides said Harris’ visit to DMZ is intended to show unwavering U.S. commitment to South Korea’s security but took on new urgency after the two short-range ballistic missiles were shot off North Korea’s east coast on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Biden’s aides have been shoring up alliances to manage China in the region, including over Taiwan. But South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that concern first.

The missile test is the second since Sunday and comes two days after South Korea and U.S. forces conducted a military drill in waters off South Korea’s east coast involving an aircraft carrier.

South Korea’s navy said it will stage trilateral anti-submarine exercises with U.S. and Japanese forces on Friday, designed to improve their capability to counter evolving North Korean threats, including its submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

The drills will bring together warships including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser, the USS Barry guided missile destroyer, South Korea’s Munmu the Great destroyer and Japan’s Asahi tanker.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has said it is developing nuclear weapons and missiles to defend against U.S. threats.

Following a stop at a military base in Japan, Harris called recent missile launches part of an “illicit weapons programme which threatens regional stability and violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

Harris’ visit to the DMZ is the first by a senior Biden administration official and is expected to come later on Thursday.

Explained |North Korea’s new ‘irreversible’ law on nuclear arms use

Several former U.S. presidents, and Biden himself before he became president, have visited the DMZ, but former President Donald Trump became the first to have met a North Korean leader there when he held a third meeting with Kim Jong Un in 2019 as part of his unsuccessful effort to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear and missile programs.

Advertisement

The DMZ is often described as the world’s last Cold War frontier and has existed since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a armistice rather than a peace treaty.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:48:02 am
Next Story

As Delhi power subsidy scheme becomes optional, confusion looms large

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement