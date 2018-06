John Bolton held talks in Moscow on Wednesday with first deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council. John Bolton held talks in Moscow on Wednesday with first deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks in Moscow on Wednesday with Yuri Averyanov, first deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, the TASS news agency reported.

The two men discussed possible cooperation between their countries’ respective security councils, TASS said, citing a Russian Security Council statement.

