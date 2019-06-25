US President confirms no withdrawal from security pact: Japan

Toggle Menu
Bloomberg reported on Monday that Trump has recently spoken privately about withdrawing from the treaty as he is of the view that the pact treated the United States unfairly.

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday the United States has confirmed its defense treaty with Japan after a report suggested U.S. President Donald Trump considered withdrawing from the pact.
“The thing reported in the media you mentioned does not exist,” Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.
“We have received confirmation from the U.S. president it is incompatible with the U.S. government policy,” he added.

