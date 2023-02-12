scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
U.S. officials believe flying objects over Alaska and Canada were balloons -Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer the objects shot down on Friday and Saturday were much smaller than the first balloon that drifted over U.S. airspace.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of NY, speaks during a news conference. (AP)
U.S. national security officials believe the flying objects shot down over Alaska and Canada were balloons, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview on ABC on Sunday.

“You can be sure that if any American interests where people are at risk, they’ll take appropriate action,” he said, adding that the objects shot down on Friday and Saturday were much smaller than the first balloon that drifted over U.S. airspace and was shot down over South Carolina last Saturday.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 20:57 IST
