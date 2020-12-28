scorecardresearch
U.S. embassy urges China to release 12 Hong Kong fugitives

Ten of the twelve Hong Kongers, who were detained in Chinese waters while fleeing to Taiwan, will go on trial at the Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen on Monday afternoon.

By: Reuters | Beijing | December 28, 2020 12:05:26 pm
US Flag, Chinese Flag, US Chinese Flags"Their so-called 'crime' was to flee tyranny", a statement from the US Embassy said.

The U.S. embassy in China has called upon Chinese authorities to immediately release 12 fugitives from Hong Kong and permit them to depart the country on Monday, according to a statement released on Monday.

“Their so-called ‘crime’ was to flee tyranny. Communist China will stop at nothing to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere,” the statement said.

