UK’s Johnson discussed replacing Patel in New Year: Report

Priti Patel, U.K. home secretary, arrives for a meeting of cabinet ministers in London

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed replacing Home Secretary Priti Patel when he reshuffles his cabinet in the New Year, the Times of London reported, citing unidentified people.

Johnson is considering the move because Patel has been unable to control the flow of asylum seekers into the country, according to the report. On Friday, the prime minister overruled an inquiry’s findings that Patel had broken the ministerial behavior code by bullying civil servants.

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, is tipped to take over Patel’s job, the Times says. Michael Gove and Dominic Raab are also in consideration. Patel is expected to become party chairwoman.

