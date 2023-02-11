Officers manhandled and beat Tyre Nichols. We tracked each one’s role.

Written by Alexander Cardia, Ishaan Jhaveri, Eleanor Lutz, Natalie Reneau, Anjali Singhvi and Robin Stein

Tyre Nichols faced an onslaught of impossible demands and brutal beatings at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers on Jan. 7 — much of which was caught on three police body cameras and a street camera.

The videos are chaotic and dimly lit, making it challenging to discern each officer’s actions. The New York Times analysed the available footage and radio traffic to identify and track which of the six officers threatened, chased and beat Nichols after he was pulled over for alleged reckless driving. The videos do not show what initially prompted the traffic stop.

The Times found no verbal communications or actions by officers during the encounter that signalled Nichols posed a potential threat or was even acting aggressively. Yet each of the six officers immediately used physical force. The analysis also found the officers’ actions lacked coordination and served no clear tactical purpose. They continued to escalate their use of force even as Nichols became increasingly incapacitated and incoherent.

Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department show, clockwise from top left: Officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III. (Memphis Police Department via The New York Times) Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department show, clockwise from top left: Officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III. (Memphis Police Department via The New York Times)

Footage and police documents show that at least some of the officers were aware that they were being filmed by body cameras. Video also captures two additional police officers arriving during the final blows and one supervisor, a lieutenant, who appeared about six minutes later as Nichols lay on the street severely injured. At least 14 responders were at the scene before the ambulance arrived, including 12 law enforcement officers, footage shows.

The findings from the Times’ visual analysis were corroborated by documents from the officers’ disciplinary proceedings released by the state of Tennessee on Tuesday.

Initial traffic stop — 8.24 pm

The body camera footage begins as Detective Preston Hemphill drives up to the intersection where Nichols’ car had been boxed in by two police vehicles. Hemphill draws his firearm and joins Detective Demetrius Haley and Detective Emmitt Martin III, who are rushing to Nichols’ car, barking commands. “Get the fuck out of the fucking car,” Haley shouts, then pulls Nichols out of the car.

8.25 pm

All three officers immediately swarm Nichols, manhandling him and unleashing a bombardment of intensifying threats and commands to get on the ground. “I’m fitting to tase your ass,” Hemphill yells. Nichols appears confused, and tries to point out he is complying. “All right, I’m on the ground,” he says. “I’m just trying to go home.”

Hemphill presses a Taser against Nichols’ leg. Haley, Hemphill and Martin pin down his arms. They demand his hands. Haley fires pepper spray at Nichols, but the spray also hits the officers, who lose their grip. Hemphill attempts to use his Taser on Nichols as he is trying to get away. After a short foot chase, the officers give up and call for backup as Nichols flees.

Officers catch Nichols — 8.32 pm

Three new officers responding to the call for backup spot Nichols about 600 yards from the initial stop. Detectives Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean chase and tackle Nichols. They grab his hands. Detective Desmond Mills Jr. runs up and yells, “You about to get sprayed again.” Nichols tries to shield his face.

Smith and Bean strike Nichols’ head repeatedly, and Mills fires pepper spray into his face. Nichols writhes on the ground and yells out for his mother, who lives nearby.

8.33 pm

The officers briefly pause as Nichols wipes pepper spray from his face. Then Martin — from the initial traffic stop — rushes into the scene, before kicking and punching Nichols in the head.

Smith, Martin and Bean shove Nichols to the ground. Mills pepper-sprays Nichols again. This spray also hits the officers. Two of them fall back. Nichols cries out again for his mother.

Officers stand over Nichols, who is now on his hands and knees. Smith knees him in the ribs, knocking Nichols back to the ground.

8.34 pm

Martin recovers from the pepper spray and rejoins the officers who are standing over Nichols and demanding his hands. He kicks Nichols’ head with so much force that he nearly slips.

Nichols moves to cover his face and Martin yells, “Lay flat, goddamnit,” kicking his head again. Nichols groans. Smith snaps a handcuff on his left wrist.

Parents of Tyre Nichols attend US President Joe Biden’s Parents of Tyre Nichols attend US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Three officers are gripping both of Nichols’ arms and simultaneously demanding his hands — even as one of them is already cuffed.

Mills draws his baton and holds it up. “Watch out. I’m going to baton the fuck out you,” he says. Bean and Smith hoist Nichols into the air using the handcuff. Mills strikes Nichols three times with his baton, punctuating each blow with a demand for his hands.

8.35 pm

Three officers are holding Nichols’ arms and wrists, but rather than putting the other handcuff on Nichols, they stand him up in front of Martin. Martin squares up and drives his fist into Nichols’ head five times. “Give me your fucking hands!” Martin yells between punches. But Nichols, with Bean pinning his arms behind his back and Smith gripping his handcuffed wrist, is unable to comply. After the final blow, Nichols is dropped to the ground. The footage later captures Martin boasting about his punches.

8.36 pm

Haley — the other officer from the initial traffic stop — runs onto the scene and immediately kicks Nichols, who is immobilized on the ground.

Martin delivers one last blow: another kick. Finally, the officers fully handcuff Nichols.

Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols at a news conference in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file) Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols at a news conference in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)

Officers report Nichols is “in custody” — 8.37 pm

Nichols lies on the pavement, groaning. Smith approaches. “Get him up,” he shouts.

Smith and Bean drag Nichols by his arms and prop him up against a car.

8.39 pm

Haley turns on his flashlight and uses his cellphone to take a photograph of Nichols, who is lying motionless and unattended.

Seconds later, Haley takes another photograph from a slightly different angle.

8.40 pm

With Nichols slumped against the car, incapacitated and incoherent, Bean and Smith complain about their sore legs and knees. Nichols tips over.

Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers, is seen in this undated picture obtained from social media. ( Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers, is seen in this undated picture obtained from social media. ( Facebook /Deandre Nichols/via Reuters)

8.41 pm

Officers mill around and muse about the various mishaps, injuries and equipment losses during the arrest, paying little attention to Nichols. Bean eventually walks over and says: “Hey, sit up, bro,” then pulls him upright.

8.42 pm

At least one supervisor — who is later identified as a lieutenant — appears in the footage. He listens to officers relay their accounts of events. Haley and Martin claim Nichols reached for their guns. Martin also alleges that Nichols tried to punch him. In one police report filed hours later, Nichols is named as a suspect in an “aggravated assault.” The report identifies Martin as the victim.

Lawyers for four of the officers did not respond to, or declined, the Times’ requests for comment about their clients’ actions captured in the footage. The Memphis Police Department also declined to comment.

William D Massey, Martin’s attorney, said additional footage is necessary to show what precipitated the traffic stop and to complete a full assessment of the incident.

Lee Gerald, Hemphill’s lawyer, said while they both strongly disagree with his termination, Hemphill would continue to cooperate with authorities investigating Nichols’ death. Gerald also said that Hemphill was never present at the second scene.