Tyre Nichols death: Video shows fatal beating by Memphis police

Written by Rick Rojas and Jessica Jaglois

The city of Memphis, Tennessee, released video late Friday that shows several police officers kicking and punching Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who later died, and beating him with a baton at one point while he shows no signs of resisting or fighting back. When Nichols stands up a few seconds later, one officer strikes him with at least five strong blows, while another officer holds his hands behind his back.

At one point, Tyre Nichols is shown on the ground with officers around him, and he can be heard repeatedly screaming: “Mom, Mom, Mom.” Lawyers have said that his mother’s home was about 100 yards away from where he was beaten.

The five officers, who were all Black, were fired last week and charged Thursday with murder in the case. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were indicted Thursday on charges including second-degree murder. All of the officers posted bail and had been released from the Shelby County jail Friday, records show.

Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department show, clockwise from top left: Officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III. (Memphis Police Department via The New York Times) Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department show, clockwise from top left: Officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III. (Memphis Police Department via The New York Times)

Tony Romanucci, a lawyer for the Nichols family, said the family wants the Memphis Police Department to disband the specialised street crimes unit that the officers were a part of, which was formed to help halt a surge of violence in the city. “The intent of the SCORPION unit has now been corrupted,” he said.

Officials and the Nichols family pleaded with the public not to let outrage over what they see on the video spill into unrest. Even so, Memphis was girding for the worst, and police departments in other cities around the country were on alert.