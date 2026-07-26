Typhoon Noul makes landfall in China, over 340,000 evacuated and 410 flights cancelled

Passersby walk in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district under heavy rain and wind ahead of Typhoon Noul on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Ho-him)

Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China early Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Guangdong province while disrupting air and rail services in neighbouring Hong Kong, Reuters reported.

China’s National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued a red alert, the highest level in the country’s four-tier typhoon warning system, as the storm approached the coast.

Late Saturday night, the centre of the typhoon was about 100 km southeast of Huidong County in Guangdong’s Huizhou City, packing maximum sustained winds of Force 14, according to the NMC.

The weather agency said Noul was moving northwest at around 20 kmph and was expected to continue strengthening before landfall. It is forecast to shift to a north-northwestward path after moving inland and gradually weaken, state-run Xinhua reported.