scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

The storm came just weeks after the capital Seoul and nearby regions were battered by heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people.

Waves crash over the breakwater in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP)

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.

A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties.

Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.

Government officials have put the nation on alert about potential damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves unleashed by Hinnamnor, which they said would be the most powerful storm to hit the country in years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...Premium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...

The storm came just weeks after capital Seoul and nearby regions were battered by heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people.

Don't Miss in Explained |What do we know about Super Typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, the strongest storm of 2022

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a “historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before.” South Korea’s weather agency said Hinnamnor–packing heavy rains and winds of up to 144 kilometers (89 miles) per hour – was moving northeast toward open sea after grazing the southern resort island of Jeju and making landfall near the mainland port of Busan earlier on Tuesday.

The storm dumped more than 94 centimeters (37 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds once reached a maximum speed of 155 kph (96 mph).

Advertisement

The Safety Ministry said more than 3,400 people in the southern regions were forced to evacuate from their homes because of safety concerns and that officials were advising or ordering 14,000 more people to evacuate.

At least five homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and scores of roads were damaged.

More than 600 schools nationwide were closed or converted to online classes. More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats were evacuated to ports. Workers as of 6 am managed to restore electricity to 2,795 of the 20,334 households that were knocked out of power.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 08:13:07 am
Next Story

China scrambles to step up relief, 50,000 people relocated after Sichuan quake

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path
In Delhi

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination
Kerala

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement