scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S.Korea after dumping rain, winds

About 2,900 people are still evacuated, mostly in the southern regions, and more than 66,000 homes experienced power outages, with 45 percent of service restored as of 11 a.m.

Firefighters rescue a man from flooded Taehwa river by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Ulsan, South Korea, September 6, 2022. (Yonhap via REUTERS)

Typhoon Hinnamnor departed South Korea on Tuesday after making landfall in the country’s south, leaving thousands of people displaced and one dead, authorities said.

The typhoon left the Korean peninsula about 7:10 a.m. through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

As of 11 a.m., the typhoon was travelling northeast at about 62 kilometres per hour (38 mph), and expected to pass some 420 km west of Sapporo, Japan, at 9 p.m.

Typhoon warnings were lifted across most parts of the country except in some regions, including the southern Ulsan, North Gyeongsang province and the eastern Gangwon province.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

President Yoon Suk-yeol has urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.

In the southeastern city of Pohang, a resident was swept away and killed by strong currents while trying to evacuate, while the typhoon also left one injured and two others missing as of Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said. The casualty numbers could rise as authorities continue rescue operations.

About 2,900 people are still evacuated, mostly in the southern regions, and more than 66,000 homes experienced power outages, with 45 percent of service restored as of 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The military has mobilised amphibious vehicles for rescue operations, the defence ministry said.

The typhoon has forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings.

A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard so far, and it halted production during Tuesday morning as planned.

Advertisement

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said it planned to resume work on Tuesday afternoon. Both shipyards were located in or near the path of the typhoon.

A POSCO spokesperson said a byproduct gas release at the company’s Pohang plant in the morning was caused by a typhoon-related power outage.

The neighbouring North also braced for damage from the typhoon, with leader Kim Jong Un presiding over a two-day meeting on disaster prevention work and releasing water from a dam near its border with South Korea.

South Korea has repeatedly urged the North to give notice before releasing water from the dam as it could result in flooding downstream but Pyongyang has remained unresponsive.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 11:13:24 am
Next Story

Congress writes to minorities commission, seeks probe into Assam madrasa demolition

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Mumbai's Worli crematorium today

Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Mumbai's Worli crematorium today

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement