Typhoon Haishen halts factories, trains in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and Canon Inc. are among companies that will shutter factories operating on Kyushu island in southern Japan on Monday to assess the impact of Typhoon Haishen that could hit the area over the weekend.

Train and airline services will also be affected. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon may approach and make landfall on Kagoshima prefecture in the southern Kyushu island on Sunday evening.

Canon said it will suspend operations at four manufacturing units affecting seven factories in Kyushu on Monday. Toyota plans to halt operations during the day at three factories in Fukuoka on Monday.

Sony Corp. will suspend plants in Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Nagasaki prefectures from Sunday afternoon until the typhoon passes and the region gets out of the storm warning area, a company spokesperson said. The company is still considering whether to halt its plant in Oita prefecture.

Traffic on the mainland near Kyushu will also face disruptions. West Japan Railway Co. said it will halt operations between Hiroshima and Hakata on Sanyo Shinkansen on Monday, while Central Japan Railway Co. said it could suspend or alter destinations for some of its operations of the high-speed rail network.

Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. plan to partially or totally suspend flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu on Saturday and Sunday.

South Korea also remained on alert over Haishen as heavy rains and strong winds are expected especially for the eastern coastal regions of Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

