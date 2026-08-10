Typhoon Dolphin strikes eastern China, forces evacuation of over a million people

Shanghai Typhoon Dolphin 2026: A man struggles with his umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rain brought by Typhoon Dolphin in eastern China. (AP)

Typhoon Dolphin, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit China this year, has forced the evacuation of more than one million people after making landfall on the country’s eastern coast, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and widespread transport disruptions.

The storm made landfall near Yuhuan in eastern Zhejiang province at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, according to China’s meteorological authorities. It later made a second landfall in Wenzhou about an hour later. Dolphin was packing maximum wind speeds of around 150 kmph when it first struck Zhejiang.

Although authorities have since downgraded Dolphin to a tropical storm, warnings remain in place over torrential rain, flooding and landslides as the system moves north and gradually weakens.