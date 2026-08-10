Typhoon Dolphin strikes eastern China, forces evacuation of over a million people

Typhoon Dolphin, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit China this year, has forced the evacuation of more than one million people after making landfall on the country’s eastern coast, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and widespread transport disruptions.
The storm made landfall near Yuhuan in eastern Zhejiang province at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, according to China’s meteorological authorities. It later made a second landfall in Wenzhou about an hour later. Dolphin was packing maximum wind speeds of around 150 kmph when it first struck Zhejiang.
Although authorities have since downgraded Dolphin to a tropical storm, warnings remain in place over torrential rain, flooding and landslides as the system moves north and gradually weakens.
People ride past an uprooted tree amid heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Dolphin in eastern China. (AP)
More than 900,000 relocated in Wenzhou
In Zhejiang, Wenzhou authorities relocated more than 900,000 residents and opened over 1,000 emergency shelters, according to Reuters.
About 390,000 people were also evacuated from their homes in Taizhou, the BBC reported. Parts of Zhejiang could receive between 250 mm and 500 mm of rainfall over the next few days, according to forecasts.
Authorities have warned of a high risk of geological disasters in parts of the province, while the Qiantang, Yong, Jiao and Shuiyang rivers could experience major flooding.
In Hangzhou, the provincial capital, authorities waived parking fees in public spaces for motorists seeking shelter from strong winds and floodwaters.
Transport services have been severely affected across eastern China. Shanghai evacuated at least 30,300 people and cancelled around 1,500 flights, according to flight-tracking data provider VariFlight.
Several tourist attractions were also closed, including parts of Disneyland and Legoland, as well as viewing platforms along Shanghai’s Bund.
State media footage showed flooding at ground-floor businesses in Shanghai’s former French Concession, with people seen wading through ankle-deep water.
In Fujian province, authorities evacuated 98,900 people from high-risk areas after raising the typhoon emergency response to Level III, according to Reuters.
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Maritime authorities also suspended 55 coastal passenger ferry routes, halted all 115 offshore construction projects and moved 290 construction vessels to sheltered waters.
Shanghai’s Yangshan port cleared ships from its berths, while more than 500 small and medium-sized vessels were moved to shelter ahead of the storm.
A rescue worker battles strong winds and heavy rain along the coast as Typhoon Dolphin strikes eastern China. (AP)
Nine-year-old boy reported missing
A nine-year-old boy from Wenling in Zhejiang was missing after being swept into the sea. Chinese authorities had not reported any casualties, BBC reported.
Typhoon Dolphin travelled around 6,000 km before making landfall in China, suggesting a lifespan more than three times that of an average typhoon. The storm had earlier brought torrential rain to the Philippines, northern Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa island.
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Eight people died in the Philippines amid heavy monsoon rains brought by Dolphin and other storms earlier in the week, according to the country’s Office of Civil Defence. More than 7,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres nationwide.
Six people were injured in Okinawa as Dolphin swept through the southern Japanese prefecture and cut power to more than 50,000 buildings.
Chinese authorities have warned that heavy rainfall could persist as Dolphin moves north, increasing the threat of flooding and landslides, particularly in mountainous areas and along smaller rivers.
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