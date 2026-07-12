Typhoon Bavi hits China: 2 million evacuated as year’s ‘strongest storm’ strikes

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Friday, July 10, 2026. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Typhoon Bavi brought heavy rains in China on Sunday morning. The typhoon made its first landfall in the coastal city of Yuhuan in Zhejiang at around 11.20 pm on Saturday, before striking again, this time in Yueqing of Wenzhou city, around midnight. It is the strongest storm to hit the mainland this year.

Nearly 2 million people were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Bavi’s arrival, with most evacuations carried out in Zhejiang province. More than 1,300 trees fell across Yueqing after Typhoon Bavi struck the region, with over 700 uprooted completely, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The island’s fire department said 134 people were injured, mostly due to falls from motorbikes, slipping incidents, or being hit by falling objects. No deaths were reported, news agency Reuters said.