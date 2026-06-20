Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at ​an incident ​on the ⁠railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer ​clear.

British Transport Police said ‌on Friday it was responding to reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of ​London, with media reports saying the major incident ​had resulted in multiple injuries.

A video posted ⁠on social media showed what appeared to be ​the front of one train entangled with the ​back of another, with both still on the tracks.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, ​including an air ambulance, to the collision on ​the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the ‌area.

Transport ⁠minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.