Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, ​including an air ambulance, to the collision on ​the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the ‌area.

By: Reuters
1 min readJun 20, 2026 12:25 AM IST
trains collide north of London, London trains collide, trains collide in London, British Transport Police, multiple injuries in London trains collision, Indian express news, current affairsBedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at ​an incident ​on the ⁠railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer ​clear.
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British Transport Police said ‌on Friday it was responding to reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of ​London, with media reports saying the major incident ​had resulted in multiple injuries.

A video posted ⁠on social media showed what appeared to be ​the front of one train entangled with the ​back of another, with both still on the tracks.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, ​including an air ambulance, to the collision on ​the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the ‌area.

Transport ⁠minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at ​an incident ​on the ⁠railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer ​clear.

Train operator East Midlands Railway said ​it was ⁠unable to run services in or out of London for the rest of the day, while ⁠Thameslink ​said all lines between Luton and ​Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.

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