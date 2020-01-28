Follow Us:
Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crash in Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early on Tuesday, confirming the death of the two pilots and stating that the plane is a trainer aircraft.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published: January 28, 2020
No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria’s Oum El Bouaghi province 500 km (300 miles) east of Algiers.

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

