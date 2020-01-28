Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crash in Algeria

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available. (Representational Image) No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available. (Representational Image)

Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria’s Oum El Bouaghi province 500 km (300 miles) east of Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early on Tuesday, confirming the death of the two pilots and stating that the plane is a trainer aircraft.

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

