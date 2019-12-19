Two North Koreans tried to defect. Did Seoul send them to their deaths?

As legislators looked into the matter, officials admitted that the two fishermen, ages 22 and 23, submitted hand-written statements in which they said they hoped to defect to South Korea. (AP) As legislators looked into the matter, officials admitted that the two fishermen, ages 22 and 23, submitted hand-written statements in which they said they hoped to defect to South Korea. (AP)

Written by Choe Sang-Hun

In early November, two North Korean fishermen captured in South Korean waters were escorted to the inter-Korean border, blindfolded and their bodies tied with ropes. There, they were handed over to North Korean authorities.

South Korea often reveals the seizure of North Korean fishermen in its waters once it happens. This time, the episode was kept secret — until an army officer on the border sent a text message reporting the handover to a senior presidential aide and a photographer captured the message on the aide’s smartphone.

Revelation after shocking revelation has since followed, leaving human rights advocates and groups that include South Korea’s bar association agape with outrage.

As legislators looked into the matter, officials admitted that the two fishermen, ages 22 and 23, submitted hand-written statements in which they said they hoped to defect to South Korea. But after a few days of interrogation, South Korea concluded that they were not refugees needing protection but “heinous criminals” who butchered the captain and 15 other crewmen on their boat.

The two were denied access to lawyers, a court hearing or a chance to appeal the government’s decision to repatriate them. Until their blindfolds were taken off at the border, they did not know where they were being taken. When they finally realized it, one of them collapsed, according to lawmakers briefed by officials.

For the two men, their return to North Korea could mean their likely execution.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. ?Until now, the South had accepted all defectors, regardless of their criminal records, because North Koreans technically qualified as South Korean citizens under the South’s Constitution.

For years, the United Nations has lamented widespread lack of due process in North Korea, reporting torture, starvation, murder and other crimes against humanity perpetrated against criminal suspects, especially those forcibly repatriated from abroad.

“Forcibly repatriating them was an act against humanity that violated international law,” Won Yoo-Chul, an opposition lawmaker, told a highly emotional parliamentary hearing last month. “Their repatriation constitutes a murder through willful negligence because South Korea sent them to the North, fully aware that they would be executed there.”

The case of the two fishermen was also unusual because it marked the first in which South Korea rejected North Korean defectors because of their alleged crimes in the North or because their intent to defect was considered disingenuous.

In a joint statement this week, Human Rights Watch and 66 other rights groups accused South Korea of failing in its obligation under international treaties to “protect anyone who would be at substantial risk of torture or other serious human rights violations after repatriation.”

Few personal details have been revealed about the two North Koreans, except that one, was the boatswain and the other a deckhand. But their fateful journey began Aug. 15, when their 17-ton wooden boat with 19 men on board cast off from Kimchaek on the east coast of North Korea, South Korean officials said.

The two, together with the ship’s chief engineer, mutinied against the captain’s abuse on a late October night, killing him with hammers and axes. They then went on a killing spree to hide their crime. They awakened their colleagues two at a time, lured them outside and butchered them, throwing their bodies overboard.

“We decided to expel them because they were atrocious criminals who could threaten the lives and safety of our people if accepted into our society,” said the South Korean unification minister, Kim Yeon-Chul, who added that the two “lacked sincerity when they said they wanted to defect.”

