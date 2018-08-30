Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Two men burned to death by mob in central Mexico

A crowd of about 150 people gathered and stormed the jail, taking the men who they accused of trying to steal children. 

By: AP | Mexico City | Published: August 30, 2018 9:00:45 am
Two men burned to death by mob in central Mexico
Some residents of a small town in central Mexico pulled two men accused of trying to kidnap children from police custody and burned them to death. Police in Puebla state say the men aged 53 and 21 had been detained in the township of Acatlan and taken to a local police station.

A crowd of about 150 people gathered and stormed the jail, taking the men who they accused of trying to steal children. The crowd then doused them with an accelerant and burned them and their vehicle.

The state police said Wednesday that local authorities had not followed established procedure to request reinforcements and negotiators. Such instances of mob killings have been increasing in central Mexico.

