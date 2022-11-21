scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Two Iranian actors arrested for not wearing headscarves

Protests demanding the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers erupted after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in policy custody in Tehran.

Screenshot of a video showing Hengameh Ghaziani appearing in publish without a headscarf. (Twitter)

Two prominent actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, were arrested by Iranian authorities on Sunday for appearing in public without wearing headscarves, according to reports.

In an Instagram post, Ghaziani wrote, “This may be my last post. From here on, whatever happens, know that as always I will stand with the people of Iran.” In the video, she stands with her head uncovered. She then goes on to tie her hair into a ponytail.

Both Ghaziani and Riahi have won many awards and are known to be high-profile Iranian public figures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hengameh Ghaziani (@hengamehghaziani)

 

Their arrest comes as protests, which began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran in September, enter the second month. Amini was arrested for not wearing a headscarf or hijab, and some of the earliest protests against her death began with women not covering their hair in public.

As per BBC, around 400 demonstrators have been killed and 16,800 others arrested in a crackdown on the protests. At least five protesters have been sentenced to death.

Iran has blamed foreign powers for instigating the protests and has pointed the finger at Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq, accusing them of direct involvement and having ties to Israel.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 06:29:58 pm
