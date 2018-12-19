Two Indians drown while trying to save family in Australia, 1 missing

A software engineer and another man from Telangana drowned off a beach in Australia while trying to rescue three teenagers trapped in strong tides, family members said Tuesday.

“Syed Rahat (35), a software engineer from Hyderabad and working in Sydney, along with Ghouse (45) drowned, while 28-year-old Junaid is missing,’Ali, a relative of Rahat said in Hyderabad. He said they received information about the incident on Monday.

Ali said their relatives in Australia informed them that a group of three families went for a picnic at Moonee beach Monday evening. The teenagers among the group went for a swim, but were trapped in the waters by strong tides.

On hearing their cries for help, three adults jumped into the sea to rescue them, but two drowned and another went missing, he said. “We are planning to go to Australia,” he said.

Other rescuers saved the three teenagers and they have been admitted to hospital there, he said, adding that a search operation to locate Junaid was continuing as per information given by other relatives from Australia.

Ghouse and Junaid hail from Nalgonda district. “He (Junaid) is still missing… we are unable to comprehend what happened.The Telangana and Central governments should help us trace him,” family members said in Nalgonda.