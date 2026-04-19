Two Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara, probe on

The deceased have been identified as 48-year-olds Raginder Singh, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, from Agnadello.

Two Indian men were shot dead in Italy’s Covo Sunday while they were leaving a warehouse, used as a place of worship in the Bergamo province, following a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, news agency PTI citing quoting local media.

The attack took place on Friday, right before midnight at the square near the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, PTI cited the La Sicilia newspaper.

The deceased have been identified as 48-year-olds Raginder Singh, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, from Agnadello.

Describing the incident, the paper reported, the assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car. Around ten shell casings have been recovered from the crime scene so far. They were shot at with exceptional intensity, the report added.