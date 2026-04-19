Two Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara, probe on

Quoting a witness, the report said that the shooter was also "an Indian" who used to frequently visit the gurdwara.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 01:39 PM IST
crime sceneThe deceased have been identified as 48-year-olds Raginder Singh, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, from Agnadello.
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Two Indian men were shot dead in Italy’s Covo Sunday while they were leaving a warehouse, used as a place of worship in the Bergamo province, following a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, news agency PTI citing quoting local media.

The attack took place on Friday, right before midnight at the square near the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, PTI cited the La Sicilia newspaper.

The deceased have been identified as 48-year-olds Raginder Singh, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, from Agnadello.

Describing the incident, the paper reported, the assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car. Around ten shell casings have been recovered from the crime scene so far. They were shot at with exceptional intensity, the report added.

The Carabinieri from the Bergamo Investigative Unit and the Treviglio Company are investigating, what the newspaper calls, a “coldly planned execution”.

While the bodies have so far been transferred to Pavia for autopsy, authorities are maintaining maximum confidentiality, La Sicilia report stated.

They are examining surveillance footage, noting down witness accounts, and analyzing ballistic evidence.

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Quoting a witness, the report said that the shooter was also “an Indian” who used to frequently visit the gurdwara. The bullets also grazed a third person, the witness told the newspaper.

The Sikh community, preparing to celebrate Vaishakhi, a festival marking the birth of the Khalsa, were left stunned by the deadly incident.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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