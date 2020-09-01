Two huge snakes crash through kitchen ceiling of Australian home

(Representative picture)

An Australian man received the fright of his life when two large coastal carpet pythons fell through his kitchen ceiling and crashed on to the floor on Monday. A snake catcher, who later came to the man’s rescue, said that the two serpents were both male and were allegedly fighting over a third female snake, the Guardian reported.

North Brisbane resident David Tait said that the snakes tumbled to the floor of his home, before slithering towards his bedroom and living room. While both snakes were later found and released in a nearby state forest, the third female snake is yet to be located.

(Photo courtesy: Steven Brown/Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation Facebook page) (Photo courtesy: Steven Brown/Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation Facebook page)

While Tait has spotted a number of snakes around his house in the past, these were the biggest he had seen. The serpents measured 2.8 metres and 2.5 metres respectively, and collectively weighed around 22 kg, according to snake catcher Steven Brown — who described them as some of the “biggest and fattest” he had ever caught.

“We have a lot of bush around here so you do see snakes, but I’d never seen snakes of that size,” Tait said in a TV interview, the Guardian reported.

A Facebook post shared by the Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation organisation vividly described the hair-raising incident.

“Received a call to Laceys Creek after customer found 2 very large Coastal Carpet Pythons (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) in his house when he got home. Wasn’t till I got there that I found they had come crashing through the customers ceiling in the kitchen,” the post read.

“One snake was located next to the front door and the other in a bedroom of the old country home. Which was once the Laceys Creek State School back in the day,” it added.

